Canada announces winter military aid for Ukraine worth $19 mn

On 10 October, at the 16th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in Brussels, the Canadian Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair, announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 25 million Canadian dollars ($19 million).

The winter aid support includes clothing and equipment, particularly boots, thermal layers, and winter sleeping bags. This also includes patterned military uniforms for 2,000 female Ukraine’s Armed Forces soldiers, which will be manufactured in Canada.

“Ukrainians are fighting valiantly on the frontlines against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war. Today’s package of comprehensive military aid will ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to continue its battle for freedom, territorial integrity, and democracy. To our Ukrainian friends –– Canada’s support is unwavering,” Bill Blair said.

The donation is funded by the $370 million tranche in funding for military assistance to Ukraine announced by Prime Minister Trudeau in June 2023.

Minister Blair also announced that Canada will provide the following new package of donations from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) inventory:

2,000 additional rounds of 155mm ammunition;

Smoke ammunition, including 955 rounds of 155mm artillery smoke and over 2,000 rounds of 81mm mortar smoke;

2,260 gas masks;

277 1,000-pound aircraft bombs and associated fuse assemblies; and

Various types of 76mm naval ammunition.

The Minister also noted that the previously announced donations of almost 8,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, 10,000 rounds of 105mm artillery rounds, and approximately 2 million rounds of 7.62mm small arms ammunition were delivered last week.

Read also: