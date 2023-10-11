Belgium to send “several” F-16s to Ukraine starting in 2025

Belgium will provide Ukraine with “several” F-16 fighter jets starting in 2025, Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said Bel RTL.

According to the interview, the exact number is unknown. However, the minister said that the amount of Belgian F-16 fighter bombers that would be sent to Ukraine, will “depend on the ramp-up of our [Belgian] new F-35 capability”.

In addition, Ludivine Dedonder also announced that Belgium would continue its pilot training efforts and offer to take charge of maintenance for the coalition’s entire F-16 fleet.

“Belgian personnel will train Ukrainian pilots in Belgium, Denmark, and probably in one of the European Union countries. We’re in the process of helping Ukraine modernize its armed forces. And I think what we’re offering here is fundamental and much better than simply announcing the dispatch of a few F-16s,” she said, answering the question whether Belgian personnel would be sent to Ukraine.

Yesterday, on 10 October, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke with the Defense Minister of Belgium, Ludivine Dedonder, discussing the provision of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and training Ukrainian pilots.

In August 2023, the Netherlands and Denmark announced that they would provide Ukraine with over 60 F-16 fighter jets after the training of Ukrainian pilots. Norway also promised to provide the planes.

