UK to announce new military aid for Ukraine worth $122 mn

At a Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 11 October, the Defence Secretary will announce a new support package for Ukraine and sign further air defense contracts procured through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), the UK Ministry of Defense reported

The new military aid package, worth over £100m ($122 million), will help Ukraine’s Armed Forces clear minefields, maintain its vehicles, and shore up defensive fortifications to protect critical national infrastructure.

According to the British Ministry statement, air defense and mobility support package equipment will arrive in the coming months. This military aid joins other IFU-funded equipment that is already in Ukraine, including around 100 uncrewed aerial systems, and the MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin, a platform that can track and destroy drones and protect critical national infrastructure.

“Alongside our allies, is delivering on that promise [to support Ukraine] with new contracts to provide Ukraine with critical air defense systems to protect civilians from Putin’s barbaric bombing campaign.. and provide new equipment pledged to give Ukrainian soldiers what they need to breach Russia’s deadly minefields,” Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The British ministry added, “Ukraine is now the most mined country on earth, which has provided the biggest obstacle in the path of Ukraine’s counter-offensive this year, and mine-clearing capabilities will be essential to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in pushing forward.”

The UK and Denmark launched the IFU in 2022. Since then, five other nations have contributed to the IFU.

Read also: