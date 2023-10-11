Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

UK to announce new military aid for Ukraine worth $122 mn

A new military support package will help Ukraine’s forces clear minefields, maintain its vehicles, shore up defensive fortifications to protect critical national infrastructure from “Putin’s barbaric bombing campaign.”
byMaria Tril
11/10/2023
2 minute read
The MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin which will be provided to Ukraine as part of the air defence package. Credit: British Ministry of Defense
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

At a Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 11 October, the Defence Secretary will announce a new support package for Ukraine and sign further air defense contracts procured through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), the UK Ministry of Defense reported

The new military aid package, worth over £100m ($122 million), will help Ukraine’s Armed Forces clear minefields, maintain its vehicles, and shore up defensive fortifications to protect critical national infrastructure.

According to the British Ministry statement, air defense and mobility support package equipment will arrive in the coming months. This military aid joins other IFU-funded equipment that is already in Ukraine, including around 100 uncrewed aerial systems, and the MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin, a platform that can track and destroy drones and protect critical national infrastructure.

“Alongside our allies, is delivering on that promise [to support Ukraine] with new contracts to provide Ukraine with critical air defense systems to protect civilians from Putin’s barbaric bombing campaign.. and provide new equipment pledged to give Ukrainian soldiers what they need to breach Russia’s deadly minefields,” Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The British ministry added, “Ukraine is now the most mined country on earth, which has provided the biggest obstacle in the path of Ukraine’s counter-offensive this year, and mine-clearing capabilities will be essential to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in pushing forward.”

The UK and Denmark launched the IFU in 2022. Since then, five other nations have contributed to the IFU.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts