Defense ministers of Ukraine and Belgium discuss F-16 provision

Ukraine seeks F-16 fighter jets to reshape the dynamics on the battlefield.
bySerge Havrylets
11/10/2023
2 minute read
F16 combat fighter jet to ukraine
A F-16 fighter jet. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
On 10 October, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with the Defense Minister of Belgium, Ludivine Dedonder, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reported.

Rustem Umerov and Ludivine Dedonder discussed F-16 fighter jets.

“We discussed the provision of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and the training of our pilots. We also synchronized our positions in the Ramstein format and the NATO-Ukraine Council before the upcoming meeting,” Rustem Umerov said.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force Command, western fighter jets like the F-16 can reshape the dynamics on the battlefield, as aerial cover is paramount for ground operations.

On 9 August, US President Joe Biden approved training Ukrainian military personnel on American F-16 fighter jets. Denmark and the Netherlands are overseeing the training process.

On 18 August, the White House confirmed that the US would approve the provision of F-16 fighters to Ukraine following the completion of Ukrainian pilot training.

The Netherlands and Denmark have given the green light for the delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine after Ukrainian pilots finish their training.

Ukraine is set to receive 42 F-16 fighters from the Netherlands and 19 F-16 fighters from Denmark.

On 10 October, during his visit to Romania, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Romania would join the coalition of Ukrainian partners that provide training on F-16 for Ukrainian pilots.

