Defense Minister: Ukraine’s F-16s to perform combat missions starting next spring

Ukraine’s Defense Minister believes that the country’s Air Force will start using F-16 fighter jets in combat missions next spring.
byYuri Zoria
03/09/2023
1 minute read
An F-16 wing. File photo: Turkish Air Force
The Air Force of Ukraine will start performing combat missions using the American-made F-16 fighter jets in the spring of 2024. Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Asked when Ukraine would have the F-16, Minister Reznikov replied:

“I think next year, in the spring. I mean, already in use. Because today we have permission to train, there are countries that have agreed to train, and there are even countries that have already agreed to give us F-16s after the training and infrastructure are completed,” he said.

On 22 August, Reznikov said that Ukraine would receive the F-16s “at least in six to seven months.”

