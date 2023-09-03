Defense Minister: Ukraine’s F-16s to perform combat missions starting next spring

The Air Force of Ukraine will start performing combat missions using the American-made F-16 fighter jets in the spring of 2024. Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Asked when Ukraine would have the F-16, Minister Reznikov replied:

“I think next year, in the spring. I mean, already in use. Because today we have permission to train, there are countries that have agreed to train, and there are even countries that have already agreed to give us F-16s after the training and infrastructure are completed,” he said.

On 22 August, Reznikov said that Ukraine would receive the F-16s “at least in six to seven months.”

