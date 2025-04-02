Russian shelling in Kherson leaves 45,000 without power and halts electric transport services

Russian forces shelled Kherson on the morning of 1 April, cutting power to 45,000 consumers, according to Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

“This morning in Kherson began with Russian strikes on energy infrastructure,” Produkin said.

This came amid the alleged agreement between the US, Russia and Ukraine on the halt of the strikes on the energy infrastructure.

The ceasefire negotiations remain complex currently, as Russia setting conditions such as lifting sanctions before implementing a Black Sea ceasefire, while Ukraine and the US seek broader agreements.

Presidential communication advisor Dmytro Lytvyn contradicts the narrative of complete cessation, revealing that Russia has actually conducted eight confirmed strikes on Ukrainian energy objects since 18 March, the day when Putin reportedly agreed to the halt of energy strikes during a phone call with Trump.

Kherson Governor did not specify what weapons were used in the attack. Russian forces did not deploy drone strike drones during the night of 1 April. The Ukrainian Air Force Command reported shooting down two Russian X59/69 cruise missiles overnight.

During the past day, numerous settlements in the Kherson Oblast came under Russian fire and airstrikes, including Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Mykilske, Bilozerka, Sofiyivka, and the city of Kherson among many others. The attacks damaged two apartment buildings and 10 private homes. Occupying forces also damaged private vehicles.

One person was killed and nine others were wounded in the oblast over the past day. The Russian troops launched a massive strike on Chornobaivka overnight.

“The strikes partially destroyed the local ambulatory care facility and damaged medical equipment,” Produkin said. The attack damaged private homes, a bakery, post office, and cultural center.

The Russian Defense Ministry on 1 April accused Ukraine of “continuing to unilaterally strike Russian energy facilities daily.” The ministry claimed that on 31 March, Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked a power substation in Russian-occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and a transformer substation in Belgorod Oblast.

Read also: