Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian shelling in Kherson leaves 45,000 without power and halts electric transport services

byMaria Tril
02/04/2025
3 minute read
Illustrative photo
Russian shelling in Kherson leaves 45,000 without power and halts electric transport services

Russian forces shelled Kherson on the morning of 1 April, cutting power to 45,000 consumers, according to Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

“This morning in Kherson began with Russian strikes on energy infrastructure,” Produkin said.

This came amid the alleged agreement between the US, Russia and Ukraine on the halt of the strikes on the energy infrastructure.

The ceasefire negotiations remain complex currently, as Russia setting conditions such as lifting sanctions before implementing a Black Sea ceasefire, while Ukraine and the US seek broader agreements.

Presidential communication advisor Dmytro Lytvyn contradicts the narrative of complete cessation, revealing that Russia has actually conducted eight confirmed strikes on Ukrainian energy objects since 18 March, the day when Putin reportedly agreed to the halt of energy strikes during a phone call with Trump.

Kherson Governor did not specify what weapons were used in the attack. Russian forces did not deploy drone strike drones during the night of 1 April. The Ukrainian Air Force Command reported shooting down two Russian X59/69 cruise missiles overnight.

During the past day, numerous settlements in the Kherson Oblast came under Russian fire and airstrikes, including Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Mykilske, Bilozerka, Sofiyivka, and the city of Kherson among many others. The attacks damaged two apartment buildings and 10 private homes. Occupying forces also damaged private vehicles.

One person was killed and nine others were wounded in the oblast over the past day. The Russian troops launched a massive strike on Chornobaivka overnight.

“The strikes partially destroyed the local ambulatory care facility and damaged medical equipment,” Produkin said. The attack damaged private homes, a bakery, post office, and cultural center.

The Russian Defense Ministry on 1 April accused Ukraine of “continuing to unilaterally strike Russian energy facilities daily.” The ministry claimed that on 31 March, Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked a power substation in Russian-occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and a transformer substation in Belgorod Oblast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts