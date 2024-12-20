Russians fire 1,000 shells at Kherson in failed sabotage and reconnaissance group attack

On 20 December, Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempted to advance towards Kherson, said the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Espresso.

Kherson became the only regional capital to fall under Russian control during the 2022 invasion. The occupation lasted for nine months, during which residents faced severe repression, including violent crackdowns on protests and violence against civilians. On 11 November, 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kherson. However, even after de-occupation, the city remains under constant threat from Russian shelling and drone attacks.

“But, once again, the occupiers faced defeat. These attempts were thwarted due to the professionalism of our military. The situation is under control. However, we understand that this is not the end, and the goal of their military leadership is to reoccupy Kherson,” Prokudin said.

The Russians tried to cross the Dnipro River by boats and establish a foothold on the right bank. They attempted a landing under artillery cover.

“Starting at 5 a.m., the Russians launched several sabotage and reconnaissance groups from the left bank on boats, but our defenders sank them. This will be the fate of all enemies who attempt to attack Kherson. They tried to land near the Antonivskyi Bridge,” said Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesperson for the Kherson Military Administration.

In the early hours of 20 December, the Russian military carried out a massive artillery strike on Kherson, targeting residential areas. At least two people were killed, and several others were injured.

“The Russians created a hellish situation today, shelling the city with heavy fire starting at 5 a.m. In just 40 minutes, about 1,000 shells fell on Kherson alone. The noise was deafening,” Prokudin remarked.

He added that more than 30 multi-story buildings, over 15 private homes, vehicles, garages, the railway station, police administrative buildings, and medical and educational facilities were damaged in the attack.

Prokudin also stated that Russia is attempting to use today’s bombardment and failed advance to spread panic in the region.

He pointed out that several Telegram channels falsely claimed mandatory evacuation in Kherson and stressed that this is not true.

The official urged residents not to panic and reassured them that the evacuation procedure remains unchanged. He also urged people to prioritize their safety and consider evacuation.

“If you do not plan to leave, please be cautious during the holiday season. Avoid leaving your home unless absolutely necessary, and remember the ‘two-wall rule,'” Prokudin concluded.

The rule is a safety guideline designed to protect individuals during attacks, stipulating that when seeking shelter, a person should position themselves behind at least two walls that separate them from the building’s exterior.

