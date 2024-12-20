Russian missiles target six embassies in Kyiv, says Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

A Russian missile strike on Kyiv on Friday caused damage to the embassies of Albania, Argentina, Palestine, North Macedonia, Portugal, and Montenegro, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi reported during a briefing.

On 20 December, the attack injured 12 people and killed one civilian. The blast wave shattered the stained-glass windows and damaged the towers of St. Nicholas Cathedral, a national architectural landmark. Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that the strike also damaged the heating main in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, leaving 630 residential buildings, 16 medical facilities, 17 schools, and 13 kindergartens without heat.

“Today’s shelling in Kyiv caused significant damage to several embassies, all located in the same building. The embassies of Albania, Argentina, Palestine, North Macedonia, Portugal, and Montenegro sustained broken windows, doors, and damaged ceilings,” Tykhyi said.

He condemned the attack on diplomatic facilities and called it a “barbaric act,” which is a flagrant violation of international norms.

“Globally, such attacks cross every red line. By targeting diplomatic missions, Russia once again underscores its status as a barbaric aggressor,” he added.

Tykhyi noted that the General Directorate for the Maintenance of Diplomatic Missions manages the building where embassies are located. Ukrainian authorities are currently assessing the damage and addressing the consequences of the attack.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed that no foreign diplomats were harmed in the strike.

