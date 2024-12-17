Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine military deploys dozens of ground robots, UAVs, FPV drones in historic combat operation in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian forces conduct first-ever fully robotic combat operation, combining ground robots, drones, and unmanned turrets to advance on Kharkiv front while preserving soldiers’ lives.
byOlena Mukhina
17/12/2024
2 minute read
The full robotic military operation of Ukrainian forces. Credit: The 13th National Guard Brigade Khartia.
Ukraine military deploys dozens of ground robots, UAVs, FPV drones in historic combat operation in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine’s 13th National Guard Brigade Khartia has announced it conducted its first fully robotic operation against Russian forces on the Kharkiv front at the beginning of December.

As the war evolves, the implementation of robotic and AI systems will be crucial for achieving strategic objectives on the battlefield. Ukrainian forces have increasingly utilized unmanned aerial vehicles and AI-powered drones and systems for improved reconnaissance, target acquisition, and precision strikes.

According to the brigade, unprecedented numbers of robotic and unmanned systems were deployed on the battlefield for the first time during the fully robotic operation.

It involved numerous ground-based robotic systems — including drones for mining and demining, kamikaze drones, and mobile turrets — as well as various types of UAVs, such as heavy multirotor “bombers,” surveillance drones, and FPV drones.

“Our goal was to save soldiers’ lives by replacing them on the battlefield with robotic or unmanned systems wherever possible. It required detailed planning, constant pursuit of new engineering solutions, and fostering a culture of innovation within the brigade,” said Colonel Maksym Holubok, Chief of Staff of the Khartia brigade.

Volodymyr Dehtiariov, head of the brigade’s public relations service, reported that the Russians perceived the operation as a full-scale offensive, according to Hromadske.

He emphasized that one objective was to understand Russia’s response to such actions, which, he says, was successfully achieved.

Additionally, since early December, “Khartia” forces managed to advance on their sector of the front, eliminating 140-150 Russian soldiers.

“Of course, part of that figure includes the wounded. But, knowing how poorly organized Russian evacuation is, even the wounded can be counted as irrecoverable losses,” said Dehtiariov.

He described the robotic operation as unprecedented, at least in the Kharkiv sector.

“It seems such operation has happened for the first time — with dozens of ground-based, aerial drones, and robotic systems operating simultaneously, all coordinated from a conditional second line by dispersed crews,” explained Dehtiariov.

He noted that coordination was a critical task, requiring meticulous frequency management and planning to achieve their objectives. Its other goal was to create conditions for further advancement of the brigade’s units, which was successfully accomplished.

The operation relied on continuous aerial surveillance, with reconnaissance drones maintaining constant observation.

“We wouldn’t have risked using soldiers directly for such an operation because losses would have been guaranteed,” added Dehtiariov.

Earlier, Colonel Vadym Sukharievskyi, the Commander of the Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Unit, revealed that Ukraine possesses laser weapons, making it the fifth country to achieve such capabilities.

The system, named “Tryzub” or “Trident,” allows the country’s armed forces to destroy Russian targets, including aircraft, at distances exceeding two kilometers.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts