Ukraine’s 228 years of combat footage powers next-generation AI drones

The future of warfare is increasingly shaped by the use of AI-powered military equipment, and Ukraine holds a distinct advantage in this domain: millions of hours of drone footage. These data provide a critical resource for training AI weapons to make tactical decisions on the battlefield, reports Reuters.

As of December 2024, the use of drones in Russia’s war against Ukraine has significantly evolved. Since 2024, Ukraine has received over 6,000 long-range strike drones. They have been utilized against Russian infrastructure, targeting oil refineries and ammunition depots.

Oleksandr Dmitriev, founder of Ukraine’s non-profit digital OCHI system, which analyzes video from over 15,000 drone crews, disclosed that the platform has accumulated more than two million hours—or approximately 228 years—of combat footage.

“This is food for the AI: If you want to teach an AI, you give it 2 million hours (of video), it will become something supernatural,” he said.

This vast storage allows for AI training in battlefield tactics, target recognition, and weapon system effectiveness.

Initially designed in 2022 to provide commanders with real-time battlefield overview, OCHI has since evolved into a critical tool for analysis and a record of the war. The system processes 5–6 terabytes of new video data daily, further enhancing AI training capabilities.

Samuel Bendett, an adjunct senior fellow at the US-based Center for a New American Security, has highlighted the importance of such data in training AI systems to interpret complex battlefield environments and take needed steps.

“Humans can do this intuitively, but machines cannot, and they have to be trained on what is or isn’t a road, or a natural obstacle, or an ambush,” he explained.

Ukraine also employs the AI-driven Avengers system, developed by the Defense Ministry. This system gathers video from drones and CCTV. The platform reportedly identifies up to 12,000 pieces of Russian military equipment weekly with advanced AI tools.

Furthermore, Ukraine is advancing AI applications in automated drone swarm management and landmine clearance operations.

Russia, meanwhile, utilizes AI in its Lancet strike drones, which have proven effective against Ukrainian armored vehicles.

