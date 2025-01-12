Ukrainian forces master American V-BAT drone system

Ukrainian military news portal Militarnyi reports that Ukrainian defense forces have received and successfully deployed Shield AI MQ-35A V-BAT unmanned aerial vehicles supplied by the United States.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides. Additionally, many Ukrainian allies develop and improve their aerial drones, testing them on the Ukrainian battlefields.

Shield AI, the manufacturer, has released a photo showing the drone alongside Ukrainian military personnel, marking one of the first documented instances of the V-BAT system in Ukrainian service.

According to the company, the V-BAT has already completed its first autonomous reconnaissance mission on the Ukrainian front.

“In Ukraine, V-BAT demonstrated resilience against electronic warfare, showcasing autonomy in the toughest conditions and completing the first successful long-endurance, long-duration ISR and targeting mission while GPS and comms were jammed,” Shield AI stated.

The V-BAT drone weighs 56.5 kg, including up to 11 kg of payload capacity, and can maintain flight for up to 10 hours. The system’s reconnaissance capabilities are powered by an advanced electro-optical station, featuring sensitive MWIR thermal imaging sensors and artificial intelligence for target detection and recognition.

A key feature of the Shield AI MQ-35A V-BAT is its ability to perform vertical takeoff and landing on a 4×4 meter platform.

Development and Production In 2023, Shield AI announced the V-BAT’s capability to control drone swarms. The company signed an agreement with JSW Defense and Aerospace in 2024 for MQ-35A V-BAT production in India.

Related: