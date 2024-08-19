Eng
Former Google CEO becomes “licensed arms dealer” to support Ukraine

Eric Schmidt launches AI defense startup to aid Ukraine.
byBohdan Ben
19/08/2024
2 minute read
Eric Schmidt
Eric Schmidt, the photo shared on LinkedIn.
Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, has reportedlty taken an unexpected turn in his career path, becoming what he describes as a “licensed arms dealer” in support of Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. This development, while unusual for a tech executive, underscores the far-reaching impact of the Russian war against Ukraine, as reported by NDTV World, the international news division based in New Delhi.

Schmidt, who led Google from 2001 to 2011, revealed during a lecture at Stanford University that the Russian atrocities in Ukraine deeply affected him. “Watching the Russians use tanks to destroy apartment buildings with little old ladies and kids just drove me crazy,” he stated, explaining his motivation to act.

In response, Schmidt, along with Sebastian Thrun, CEO of Udacity, has launched a startup called White Stork. The venture aims to leverage AI and defense technology to assist Ukraine in its war effort. Their goal is twofold: to apply AI in complex ways for what Schmidt terms “essentially robotic wars” and to reduce the cost of robotic systems.

The ambitious plans involve mass-producing AI-equipped drones capable of identifying targets, potentially eliminating the need for ground battles involving tanks, artillery, and mortars. Schmidt envisions a future where the penalty for invading a country by land becomes “essentially impossible” due to these technological advancements.

Notably, Schmidt acknowledged his new status as a licensed arms dealer, a position he describes as necessary “because of the way the system works.” He emphasized that this venture is being conducted privately but with government support, ensuring that the technology goes directly to Ukraine for use.

