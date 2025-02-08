Ukraine aims for AI supremacy through production of drone swarms tech and battlefield analytics

Ukraine plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) across all key sectors of governance, aiming to rank among the top three countries in AI adoption by 2030, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced at an event marking the third anniversary of Diia.City app, according to Ukrinform.

Ukraine is set to enhance its defense production capabilities in 2025, focusing on the manufacturing of 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 cruise missiles as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its military amid Russia’s war.

AI will be the driving force behind Ukraine’s acceleration, said the Ukrainian prime minister.

“We aim to implement this technology in critical areas—education, healthcare, and business. A key focus will be on AI in defense, including the creation of ‘drone swarms’ and developing advanced information systems for battlefield analytics,” Shmyhal stated.

AI will also play a pivotal role in combating cyber threats and Russian propaganda.

“Our goals are ambitious: by 2030, we plan to rank among the top three countries worldwide in AI integration and application,” the Ukrainian prime minister said.

Shmyhal highlighted that Ukraine is fostering an ecosystem conducive to the development of innovative companies. Defense-tech companies, for example, are working on innovations such as smart drones, automation for unmanned vehicles, and robotic systems.

The MedTech sector is also advancing, focusing on the rehabilitation of military personnel, scaling bionic prosthesis production, and enhancing their functionality. In the education sector, EdTech is providing modern digital solutions.

“BioTech and AgroTech present new opportunities in biopharmaceuticals, soil restoration post-demining, biofuel production, and the innovative processing of agricultural raw materials to create high-value products. This is a key economic goal,” the Ukrainian prime minister emphasized.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian government approved the engagement of foreign enterprises in the development and modernization of military equipment for Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

