Equipped with a 100-km range and swarming capabilities, the HX-2 boosts precision targeting against enemy forces.
byOlena Mukhina
03/12/2024
2 minute read
A HX-2 drone. Credit: Helsing
German company introduces AI-powered HX-2 drone for Ukrainian military

The German company Helsing has unveiled the HX-2, an AI-powered strike drone that will be delivered to Ukraine’s Defense Forces, according to the company’s website.

In 2024, Russia has intensified its drone attacks on Ukraine, utilizing various types of drones, including Iranian-made Shaheds, to strike critical infrastructure and urban areas. Conversely, Ukraine has also ramped up its drone capabilities, launching drone strikes deep into Russian territory. The attacks have targeted military installations and logistics hubs.

The HX-2, featuring an X-shaped wing and tail design, is intended to target armored vehicles, artillery, and other military objects, including infrastructure. The drone weighs 12 kg, is powered by an electric motor, and has a range of up to 100 km.

Militarnyi writes that the HX-2, equipped with four electric motors in the tail section, can reach a top speed of 220 km per hour. Its total weight allows for a payload of several kilograms.

Developers state that artificial intelligence ensures high autonomy for drones even under electronic warfare conditions, enabling them to effectively hit enemy targets.

Additionally, multiple HX-2 drones can operate in a swarm to execute combat missions. This capability is made possible through integration into Helsing’s Altra control system, which allows a single operator to manage several drones simultaneously.

Helsing confirms that these drones are already in production and that the core technologies they employ are actively utilized in Ukraine.

Earlier, reports revealed that Germany plans to deliver 4,000 AI-powered drones from the company Helsing to Ukrainian forces.

Germany to send thousands of “Mini-Taurus” drones to Ukraine capable of destroying Russian tanks

The drones from Helsing, known as “Mini-Tauruses,” have a range four times greater than the kamikaze drones previously used in Ukraine. Their explosive power is sufficient to destroy Russian tanks.

