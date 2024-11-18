Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Germany to send thousands of “Mini-Taurus” drones to Ukraine capable of destroying Russian tanks

Germany says it will deliver AI-powered drones to Ukraine that have a range four times greater than the kamikaze drones previously used in Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
18/11/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian drone operator, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Ukrainian drone operator, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Germany to send thousands of “Mini-Taurus” drones to Ukraine capable of destroying Russian tanks

Germany plans to deliver a cutting-edge innovation to Ukraine—4,000 AI-powered drones from the company Helsing, according to Bild.

Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Germany has emerged as one of Ukraine’s most significant supporters, providing substantial military and financial aid, including Patriot air defense systems capable of intercepting cruise and ballistic missiles. Despite this extensive support, Germany has been hesitant to provide Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine needed to hit targets deeper within Russian-occupied territories and potentially disrupt Russian military operations far behind the front lines.

The drones from Helsing, known as “Mini-Tauruses,” have a range four times greater than the kamikaze drones previously used in Ukraine. Their explosive power is sufficient to destroy Russian tanks.

Equipped with advanced systems, the drones are resistant to Russian electronic warfare and GPS jamming. Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has confirmed the planned delivery.

Bild sources have revealed that shipments of several hundred drones will begin as early as December. A few models are already being tested on the frontlines in eastern Ukraine under real combat conditions.

“Mini-Taurus” drones analyze terrain and identify targets even in challenging weather conditions or amidst destroyed infrastructure. This capability allows the drones to complete missions even if they lose their radio signal, significantly enhancing strike precision.

According to Pistorius, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to effectively use these drones against key Russian military targets, including command posts and logistics hubs.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the decision to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles is off the table because their use could contribute to escalating the conflict, as per ZDF.

“My position is clear. I believe that [supplying Taurus missiles] is wrong. This is something everyone in Germany can rely on. I will not act recklessly,” Olaf Scholz emphasized.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts