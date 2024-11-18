Germany plans to deliver a cutting-edge innovation to Ukraine—4,000 AI-powered drones from the company Helsing, according to Bild.

Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Germany has emerged as one of Ukraine’s most significant supporters, providing substantial military and financial aid, including Patriot air defense systems capable of intercepting cruise and ballistic missiles. Despite this extensive support, Germany has been hesitant to provide Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine needed to hit targets deeper within Russian-occupied territories and potentially disrupt Russian military operations far behind the front lines.

The drones from Helsing, known as “Mini-Tauruses,” have a range four times greater than the kamikaze drones previously used in Ukraine. Their explosive power is sufficient to destroy Russian tanks.

Equipped with advanced systems, the drones are resistant to Russian electronic warfare and GPS jamming. Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has confirmed the planned delivery.

Bild sources have revealed that shipments of several hundred drones will begin as early as December. A few models are already being tested on the frontlines in eastern Ukraine under real combat conditions.

“Mini-Taurus” drones analyze terrain and identify targets even in challenging weather conditions or amidst destroyed infrastructure. This capability allows the drones to complete missions even if they lose their radio signal, significantly enhancing strike precision.

According to Pistorius, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to effectively use these drones against key Russian military targets, including command posts and logistics hubs.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the decision to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles is off the table because their use could contribute to escalating the conflict, as per ZDF.

“My position is clear. I believe that [supplying Taurus missiles] is wrong. This is something everyone in Germany can rely on. I will not act recklessly,” Olaf Scholz emphasized.

