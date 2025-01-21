Ukraine debuts new drones in Smolensk plant strike, says military expert

Ukraine’s Defense Forces launched a strike using “completely new” drones deep within Russian territory in a recent attack, said Mykhailo Zhirohov, a military expert, during an interview on Radio NV.

Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many Ukrainian attacks targeted Russian warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing, and storage facilities. Meanwhile, Russia continues its relentless nightly drone, missile, and bomb attacks on Ukraine.

On 21 January, in Russia’s Smolensk Oblast, local residents reported hearing more than ten powerful explosions. The Smolensk Aviation Plant, which produces Kh-55 and Kh-59 missiles used against Ukraine, was reportedly among the targets. According to Russian news Telegram channels, a fire broke out at the aviation plant following the assault.

The drone attack reportedly hit the roof of a workshop at the Smolensk Aviation Plant overnight and caused a fire but did not halt operations.

“The trajectory of the drones was unpredictable for Russian air defense. As far as I know, most of the drones successfully hit their targets,” Zhirohov explained.

Footage from the attack site shows a fire at a Russian aviation plant. Zhirohov noted that completely disabling such a facility with a single strike is difficult.

“One raid won’t be enough. I believe that in the near future, within a week or two, there will be a follow-up strike to solidify the result. This is a new tactic—repeated attacks on fuel depots that have already been targeted. The Russians are unable to react quickly and relocate air defense resources from the border regions,” he added.

This day, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense systems intercepted 55 Ukrainian drones over six regions. The ministry stated that 22 drones were shot down over Bryansk Oblast, 12 over Rostov Oblast, ten over Smolensk Oblast, six over Voronezh Oblast, four over Saratov Oblast, and one over Kursk Oblast.

