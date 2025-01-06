Forbes: Russia and Ukraine launch offensives on the same day in Kursk salient

Russian and Ukrainian forces launched simultaneous offensives on 5 December in the Kursk salient, a 650-square-kilometer area in western Russia carved out by Ukrainian troops in August. Both operations targeted distinct axes, with heavy reliance on vehicles, drones, and strategic positioning, Forbes reports.

According to Forbes, Russian forces initiated a major offensive targeting the northwestern edge of the salient, advancing near Malaya Loknya, Leonidovo, and Sverdlikovo. The attack, involving elements of the 155th and 810th Naval Infantry Brigades and the 106th Airborne Division, deployed approximately 40 vehicles.

Kriegsforscher, a Ukrainian marine drone operator, described the assault as “the largest since our invasion [into Kursk].” Ukrainian forces reportedly countered these attacks with mines, missiles, artillery, and drones, a combination that has proven effective in the area since last fall.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian troops launched their offensive toward Berdin, a village in the no-man’s-land north of the Kursk salient. Led by mine-clearing vehicles and supported by armored trucks and infantry fighting vehicles, Ukrainian forces reportedly advanced nearly two miles.

Russian drones, including advanced jam-proof models, targeted Ukrainian vehicles and scored multiple confirmed hits. Despite the progress, it remains unclear whether Ukrainian forces can hold their positions. Observers, including analyst Rob Lee, noted that the assault benefited from surprise due to its focus on quieter front lines.

The Russian offensive highlights their reliance on armored assaults, despite criticism from Russian bloggers over predictable movements and vulnerabilities to Ukrainian drone strikes. Conversely, Ukraine employed a “carousel” transport method, rapidly deploying infantry to minimize vehicle losses.

Heavy radio jamming by Ukrainian forces likely added to the challenges faced by Russian drones. Both operations underscore the strategic importance of the Kursk salient and reflect the ongoing tactical adaptations of both armies.

