Russian drones target Kharkiv’s largest market, kill civilian in Odesa

At least 12 of the 136 drones launched by Russia overnight may have reached their targets, hitting a hotel complex and market in Kharkiv, as well as infrastructure and detached houses in Odesa, killing one person and injuring four civilians.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pressures Kyiv into making concessions to Russia to announce an alleged ceasefire in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

In the early hours of 6 May 2025, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, was struck by a wave of Russian Shahed drones, resulting in fires and destruction across multiple districts. Local authorities confirmed that the attacks included 20 drones, and hits occurred in the city center, and four districts.

Fires broke out at impact locations, with five of six major blazes extinguished by midday, according to Emergency Service spokesman Yevhen Vasylenko on Suspilne. A hotel complex in Kyivskyi district suffered four strikes, damaging four buildings.

At the Barabashovo market, Kharkiv’s largest, three blocks of a children’s shopping section were completely destroyed by fire. Oleksandr Makarenko, vice president of AVEC & Co., noted the site was hit earlier in February and had been undergoing reconstruction before the new strike, Suspilne reported.

Kharkiv Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian attacks injured 11 people. Four of those required medical assistance due to acute stress responses caused by the attack. These included men aged 44, 59, and 71, and a 52-year-old woman.

Russian drones kill one civilian in Odesa

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed that a Russian drone attack struck the Odesa district, hitting detached houses and infrastructure. Fires broke out at the sites, and one body was recovered from a residential building.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Oblast Head Serhii Lysak confirmed the destruction of three Russia drones by air defenders in the morning, and did not report any casualties from the air assault.

Ukraine intercepts majority of drones

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 136 drones—including Shahed one-way attack drones, and various decoys—from regions including Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, and occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast. From 21:30 on 5 May to 10:30 on 6 May, Ukrainian defenses—including aviation, anti-air systems, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups—downed 54 Shahed drones. An additional 70 decoy were “locationally lost,” without causing any damage.

The Air Force’s data suggest that at least 12 drones might have reached their targets.