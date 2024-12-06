Russian forces have expanded their territorial control in the Donetsk Oblast, occupying four additional settlements, the analytical project DeepState reported on 6 December.

According to DeepState’s latest map, Russian troops have taken control of Novopustynka, Stari Terny, Illinka, and Novodmytrivka.

The territorial gains represent a continued push by Russian forces in this strategic area. As of late November to early December 2024, the situation in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast is increasingly dire, marked by significant Russian military advances and ongoing assaults.

The General Staff of Ukraine previously reported intense military activity, noting 170 combat encounters since the beginning of 5 December. The most concentrated efforts were observed in two key directions: the Pokrovskyi and Vremivskyi axes, where Ukrainian defense forces repelled multiple Russian attempts to breach their defensive lines.

On the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces launched 37 attempts to penetrate Ukrainian defenses. The Vremivskyi direction saw 35 separate attack attempts, underscoring the high-intensity combat operations in these regions.

Beyond the newly occupied settlements, DeepState also reported Russian advances in additional areas, including tactical movements in Kurahove, Romanivka, and near Uspeniivka.

On 1 ecember, the analytics reported that Russian forces have made significant advances in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, infiltrating the city’s eastern residential districts and threatening its industrial zone.

