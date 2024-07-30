Eng
Ukrainian paratroopers repel massive Russian assault near Kurakhove

Ukrainian paratroopers claim to have destroyed 20 Russian armored vehicles and killed dozens of soldiers in a large-scale assault near Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast.
Maria Tril
30/07/2024
kurakhove
Russian assault near Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast. Credit: Screenshot form the video of the Air Assault Forces Command
The Air Assault Forces Command reports that Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade have repelled another large-scale Russian assault near Kurakhove in the Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces deployed 57 armored vehicles in their second attempt to penetrate the Ukrainian defenses in the area.

“The Russian troops launched a second attack with 57 armored vehicles to break through the defense of the Tavria paratroopers in the Kurakhove direction – the massive Russian assault failed again,” the command reported.

According to the report, the Russian forces used ten tanks, 47 armored combat vehicles with infantry, ten motorcycles, and one buggy daily. Despite the significant number of enemy vehicles, the command claims all Russian attempts were “reduced to zero.”

The Ukrainian paratroopers reportedly destroyed 12 armored combat vehicles, 8 Russian tanks, nine motorbikes, and a buggy. The command also reports 36 Russian soldiers killed and 32 wounded in the engagement.

To support their claims, the Air Assault Forces published a video of the repelled assault.

This attack follows a similar large-scale Russian assault on 24 July, which the 79th Brigade described as one of the largest since the full-scale invasion began. In that earlier assault, Russian forces reportedly deployed 11 tanks, 45 armored combat vehicles with troops, and 1 Terminator tank support combat vehicle.

