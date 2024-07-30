Hungary sparked controversy within the European Union by allowing Russians and Belarusians to enter the country as guest workers without security checks, RND reports.

Hungary, under Orbán, remains the only EU state maintaining ties with the Kremlin post-Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and consistently opposes EU collective military support to Ukraine.

This move, implemented by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, raised concerns about potential security risks, including the possibility of Russian spies or individuals with malicious intent entering the EU, according to RND.

The Hungarian government announced in spring that it expected about 65,000 guest workers under this program. These workers can bring their families and apply for permanent residency after three years.

This policy starkly contrasts with other EU countries like Finland, which has closed its borders to Russian citizens, citing security concerns.

EU foreign policy expert Sergey Lagodinsky (Greens) criticized the move, telling RND that allowing entry without security checks while Russia is actively trying to weaken Europe through hybrid attacks is misguided. However, he cautioned against generalizing all Russian citizens as potential threats.

Hungary blocks military aid

The situation is further complicated by Hungary’s ongoing disputes with the EU. Hungary blocked the allocation of over €6 billion ($6,5 billion) from the European Peace Facility fund for Ukraine’s military aid during the EU foreign ministers’ meeting on 22 July, despite pressure from most member states to lift the blockade.

In a sharp diplomatic exchange, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski suggested Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán should leave the EU and form an alliance with Putin. This came after Orbán accused Poland of hypocrisy regarding its EU policies and ties with Russia.

Following Viktor Orbán’s controversial diplomatic visits to Russia and China, 63 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) called for suspending Hungary’s EU voting rights, claiming Orbán’s actions damage EU unity and misrepresent his authority. The MEPs criticized Orbán’s proposal for a Ukrainian ceasefire on Russian terms and his portrayal of representing the EU without a mandate.

