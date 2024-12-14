Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Gabbard struggles to woo senators, Hegseth builds momentum

Trump’s picks for the director of National Intelligence and chief of the Pentagon have received mixed feedback from the senators
byLesia Dubenko
14/12/2024
1 minute read
Gabbard and Hegseth
Tulsi Gabbard and Donald Trump/ REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Gabbard struggles to woo senators, Hegseth builds momentum

President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial picks for the director of National Intelligence and chief of the Pentagon, continue to try to win over the senators as their confirmation process looms.

According to the reports by the Hill, Gabbard is struggling to secure support while Hegseth has appeared to turn the tide.

The outlet cites an array of sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. One of them said, “she was proving to be a little shallow, like a House member talking at a hearing and not someone who needs to provide the president’s daily intelligence briefing.”

Meanwhile, another person said: “I’ve heard that she’s not very well prepared. … I’ve heard not great things,” the Senate GOP member said, describing them as “BS sessions.”

Gabbard faces backlash due to her pro-Assad and Kremlin-friendly rhetoric, which is slated to affect the votes from individuals like outgoing Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a staunch supporter of Ukraine. Though some believe that she will succeed when people will get to know her better.

Hegseth, who was recently accused of multiple wrongdoings in the past, including excessive alcohol consumption and sexual impropriety, appears to have found a footing in Capitol Hill.

“I will say, the middle of last week, it felt like there was growing momentum against him. I think that has changed markedly,” Sen. Ted Cruz. (R-Texas) said. “The momentum has shifted considerably in Pete’s direction. I think Pete’s going to get confirmed.” 

Trump’s transition cabinet has already pushed back on all claims that either Gabbard or Hegseth’s nomination are in jeopardy.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts