Gabbard struggles to woo senators, Hegseth builds momentum

President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial picks for the director of National Intelligence and chief of the Pentagon, continue to try to win over the senators as their confirmation process looms.

According to the reports by the Hill, Gabbard is struggling to secure support while Hegseth has appeared to turn the tide.

The outlet cites an array of sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. One of them said, “she was proving to be a little shallow, like a House member talking at a hearing and not someone who needs to provide the president’s daily intelligence briefing.”

Meanwhile, another person said: “I’ve heard that she’s not very well prepared. … I’ve heard not great things,” the Senate GOP member said, describing them as “BS sessions.”

Gabbard faces backlash due to her pro-Assad and Kremlin-friendly rhetoric, which is slated to affect the votes from individuals like outgoing Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a staunch supporter of Ukraine. Though some believe that she will succeed when people will get to know her better.

Hegseth, who was recently accused of multiple wrongdoings in the past, including excessive alcohol consumption and sexual impropriety, appears to have found a footing in Capitol Hill.

“I will say, the middle of last week, it felt like there was growing momentum against him. I think that has changed markedly,” Sen. Ted Cruz. (R-Texas) said. “The momentum has shifted considerably in Pete’s direction. I think Pete’s going to get confirmed.”

Trump’s transition cabinet has already pushed back on all claims that either Gabbard or Hegseth’s nomination are in jeopardy.