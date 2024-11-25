Russia occupies Katerynivka and Yuriyivka in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State

Russian forces have captured two settlements in Donetsk Oblast, according to an update from the DeepState analytical project published on 25 November.
The Russian military has shown significant activity in multiple locations in Donetsk Oblast. In particular, in the Kurakhove direction, where Russia is actively attempting to advance through strategic points like Nova Ilinka and Yelyzavetivka.
According to the report, Russian occupied Katerynivka and Yuriyivka.
The analytical project also reports Russian advances near multiple settlements including Novomlynsk, Stelmakhivka, Velyka Novosilka, Zhovte, Zorya, Novodmytrivka, Voznesenka, Illinka, and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast.
This development follows DeepState’s 23 November report of Russian advances near five settlements in the Kurakhove direction of Donetsk Oblast.
