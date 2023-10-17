Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian nighttime air attack hits Sloviansk as Ukraine downs all drones, Kh-59 missile

byIryna Voichuk
17/10/2023
Consequences of the Russian missile strike on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast on the night of 17 October. Credit: Ukraine’s SES
On the night of 17 October, Russian forces attacked Ukraine using a Kh-59 guided air missile, S-300 missiles, and six Shahed drones.

Ukrainian air defense shot down all drones and one Kh-59 missile, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

The General Staff stated: “At the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers carried out another missile and air strike on Ukraine, using a Kh-59 guided air missile, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and 6 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.”

“Air defense forces destroyed one Kh-59 guided air missile and six enemy Shahed-136/131 UAVs,” they added.

Later, Ukraine’s Air Force specified Russians had launched the Shahed drones from the Chauda Cape (Russian-occupied Crimea) area, and one Kh-59 guided air missile from a Su-34 aircraft in occupied Kherson Oblast’s airspace.

Debris from downed Shaheds fell near the yacht club in Odesa, damaging a sailing school and civilian vessels.

Odesa Regional Administration head Oleh Kiper confirmed on his Telegram channel: “Our air defense forces destroyed six attack drones. In Odesa, debris from downed Shaheds fell in the yacht club area. The private property suffered damage: a sailing school, hangar, and several civilian boats.” Kiper stressed no casualties resulted.

Two S-300 missiles struck the center of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, hitting a college dormitory.

Consequences of the Russian missile strike on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast on the night of 17 October. Credit: Donetsk Regional Administration

“A challenging night in Sloviansk. Overnight – two arrivals in the city center, Svobody Street. A strike on an agricultural college dormitory,” City Military Administration head Vadym Lyakh said. He reported no victims.

