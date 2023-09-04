Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian troops on front lines

On 4 September, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontlines in the Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine and met with Ukrainian soldiers.

President Zelenskyy met with troops of eight combat brigades that repel the Russian invasion on the eastern front and awarded medals to Ukrainian soldiers.

“Donetsk region. We are visiting the combat brigades that are defending Ukraine as part of the Donetsk operational and tactical group. Important reports, problematic issues, supplies that need to be increased, creation of an auxiliary management system to ensure the brigades’ supply, increasing the motivation of our warriors. Thank you for the results you give our country every day, warriors!” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Earlier today, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian counterattacks in the Bakhmut sector of the eastern front in the Donetsk Oblast, where the Ukrainian Army is slowly advancing from several directions, north and south of Bakhmut.

Later, President Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Ukrainian counteroffensive is ongoing.

