Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian troops on front lines

bySerge Havrylets
04/09/2023
1 minute read
Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to the front lines in the Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine. Credit: president.gov.ua
On 4 September, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontlines in the Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine and met with Ukrainian soldiers.

President Zelenskyy met with troops of eight combat brigades that repel the Russian invasion on the eastern front and awarded medals to Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelenskyy in Donetsk Oblast
A Ukrainian soldier and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine.
Credit: president.gov.ua

“Donetsk region. We are visiting the combat brigades that are defending Ukraine as part of the Donetsk operational and tactical group. Important reports, problematic issues, supplies that need to be increased, creation of an auxiliary management system to ensure the brigades’ supply, increasing the motivation of our warriors. Thank you for the results you give our country every day, warriors!” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Earlier today, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian counterattacks in the Bakhmut sector of the eastern front in the Donetsk Oblast, where the Ukrainian Army is slowly advancing from several directions, north and south of Bakhmut.

Later, President Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Ukrainian counteroffensive is ongoing.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
