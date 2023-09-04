General Staff: Russian counterattacks fail in Bakhmut sector

Ukrainian troops repelled Russian counterattacks in the Bakhmut sector (eastern Ukraine), the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 4 September 2023.

Over the last day, there were around 22 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched five missile strikes and 68 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 42 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks north of Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Ivanivske in the Donetsk Oblast. More than 15 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Minkivka, Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and Pivnichne.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Ukrainian Army continued to hold back Russian forces in the area of Mariyinka. Russian Air Force launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka suffered from the Russian artillery fire.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Air Force launched an air strike near Budarky in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery to shell over ten towns, including Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Kindrashivka, Synkivka, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Russian army launched an air strike near Avdiyivka, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. Russian artillery shelled the towns of Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Keramik, Avdiyivka, Sievierne, and Pervomaiske.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Russian forces launched an air strike in the area of Vuhledar in the Donetsk Oblast. Russian artillery shelled over ten towns, including Vuhledar, Vodiane, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Russian army launched air strikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Robotyne, and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 15 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Novodarivka, Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), the Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than 15 settlements, including Prohres and Karpovychi in the Chernihiv Oblast; Nova Huta, Romashkove, Buhir, and Malushyne in the Sumy Oblast; and Udy, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Hatyshche, Ohirtseve, and Ternova in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian army launched air strikes in the areas of Tyahyntsi and Molodizhne. Burhunka in the Kherson Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), the Russian Army conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast, according to the General Staff. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes at Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and near Yampolivka and Spirne in the Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements suffered from intense Russian artillery fire, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne, Rozdolivka, Serebrianka, and Verkhniokamianske in the Donetsk Oblast.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors in northern Ukraine remained unchanged, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol direction on the southern front, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery measures, according to the General Staff. Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment and two air strikes on Russian air defense systems, the General Staff reported. Within the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery units hit four Russian command posts and 11 artillery systems at the firing position, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. Related: General Staff: Ukrainian Army repels Russian attacks in five sectors on eastern front

