Ukraine’s Defense Ministry approves innovative drone with AI elements for mass production

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has approved a Saker Scout drone with artificial intelligence elements integrated into its system for mass production and use by the Ukrainian Army, UNIAN reported.

The Saker Scout software based on artificial intelligence algorithms will help Ukrainian troops destroy Russian military equipment and infantry.

The innovative drone system independently recognizes and records the coordinates of the enemy’s equipment (even camouflaged) with the help of advanced optics. After that, the drone system immediately transmits the information to a command post to make the appropriate decision. The AI-assisted system eliminates the risks of human error, as the operator’s eye cannot always catch all the nuances.

The Saker Scout drone complex includes a flagship reconnaissance drone and several FPV kamikaze drones coordinated by the flagship drone.

The flight range of the Saker Scout drone is up to 10 kilometers. The drones can be equipped with infrared optics to work at night.

Furthermore, the Saker Scout drones can use an inertial guidance system, significantly increasing their resistance to electronic warfare systems that interfere with the operation of drones.

The Saker Scout drone complex can be integrated into all existing situational awareness systems used by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, including the Delta system.

The Ukrainian military services use the Delta system for a wide range of battlefield management tasks, including planning operations and combat missions, coordination between units, and secure exchange of information about the location of enemy forces.

The integration of the AI-assisted Saker Scout drone complex with the Delta system will make the operations of Ukrainian troops more effective, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

