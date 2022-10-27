Ukraine’s system of real time monitoring of the battlefield Delta was presented at NATO TIDE Spirit

Ukraine’s digital system Delta which integrates all intelligence, provides real-time monitoring of the battlefield and enhances interoperability was presented at NATO TIDE Spirit, Think-Tank for Information Decision and Execution Superiority of NATO that was scheduled for October. 24-28, 2022.

Ukraine’s Delta platform was created at the Defense Technology Innovation and Development Center of the Ministry of Defense according to NATO standards.

“Delta provides a comprehensive real-time understanding of the battlefield and integrates information about the enemy from various sensors and sources, including intelligence on a digital map. Situational awareness tools, data centers, instant battlefield communication, cloud environments, and the massive use of drone armies instead of human armies are all investments in the army of the future. This will help to win on the battlefield and save the lives of Ukrainians,” Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

The co-founder of Aerorozvidka NGO, Lt. Col. Yaroslav Honchar whose team contributed to the development of the Delta system, emphasized that this victory is not at the tactical level of the battlefield:

“For people who can think in categories of strategies, this is a bright reason for congratulations. After all, Ukrainians have shown all civilized humanity that we are leaders in the information age. This is a guarantee of our victory over Muscovites, who are hopelessly bogged down in the past and are unlikely to cross the threshold of the industrial age. I congratulate the entire team of the Defense Ministry Innovation Center on the recognition of our product! Thank you Mykhailo Fedorov for your advocacy!“

UKR 🇺🇦 has leveraged #TIDESprint and other #NATO #interoperability events as an "incubator for innovation" such as 🇺🇦 situational awareness capability DELTA. Since 2017, members of the DELTA team have collaborated under the NATO-Ukraine C4 Knowledge Sharing Project.#WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/aUeRsbWjds — NATO ACT (@NATO_ACT) October 26, 2022