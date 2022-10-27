Ukraine’s system of real time monitoring of the battlefield Delta was presented at NATO TIDE Spirit

 

Russo-Ukrainian war 2022

Ukraine’s digital system Delta which integrates all intelligence, provides real-time monitoring of the battlefield and enhances interoperability was presented at NATO TIDE Spirit, Think-Tank for Information Decision and Execution Superiority of NATO that was scheduled for October. 24-28, 2022.

Ukraine’s Delta platform was created at the Defense Technology Innovation and Development Center of the Ministry of Defense according to NATO standards.

Delta provides a comprehensive real-time understanding of the battlefield and integrates information about the enemy from various sensors and sources, including intelligence on a digital map. Situational awareness tools, data centers, instant battlefield communication, cloud environments, and the massive use of drone armies instead of human armies are all investments in the army of the future. This will help to win on the battlefield and save the lives of Ukrainians,” Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

The co-founder of Aerorozvidka NGO, Lt. Col. Yaroslav Honchar whose team contributed to the development of the Delta system, emphasized that this victory is not at the tactical level of the battlefield:

For people who can think in categories of strategies, this is a bright reason for congratulations. After all, Ukrainians have shown all civilized humanity that we are leaders in the information age. This is a guarantee of our victory over Muscovites, who are hopelessly bogged down in the past and are unlikely to cross the threshold of the industrial age. I congratulate the entire team of the Defense Ministry Innovation Center on the recognition of our product! Thank you Mykhailo Fedorov for your advocacy!

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags