Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Frontline report: Ukrainians expand control over Black Sea, Ukrainian soldier saved in 12-hour rescue operation

Ukrainian forces have conducted a series of operations to expand their control over the Black Sea. A Ukrainian soldier was brought to safety during a challenging 12-hour rescue operation under constant shelling
byReporting from Ukraine
04/09/2023
4 minute read
Screenshot from the video
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The Ukrainian Air Force identified and destroyed Russian forces that were deployed from Crimea to the north-western part of the Black Sea.

Screenshot from the video

Recently released footage shows how Russians arrived at the end point and started unloading ammunition from one of the boats when a Ukrainian assault drone operator launched a rocket and destroyed the boat with ammunition, killing almost a dozen troops in the process.

Screenshot from the video

Interestingly, this time, Ukrainians used Bayraktar TB2 aerial drones, which we have not seen in a while. Previously, Ukrainians stopped using them because Russians adjusted their air defense and did not allow for extensive use. However, recently, in certain locations, the situation changed in favor of Ukrainians once again.

Screenshot from the video

By the way, several days ago, Ukrainians conducted another special operation slightly south of where the Russians were destroyed today. The goal of the Ukrainian special operation was to improve control over the Black Sea. As mentioned previously, one of the ways Ukrainians achieve it is by establishing radars and surveillance systems on the oil rigs along the Crimean shore.

Screenshot from the video

Some Russian analysts also speculated that Ukrainians even temporarily station or assemble their marine drones on these oil rigs and establish anti-ship missiles that are capable of striking ground targets to destroy the Russian air defense along the shore.

Russian forces are obviously actively trying to prevent Ukrainians from carrying out their plans. Usually, Russians send their fighter jets or helicopters to eliminate the threat. That is why the boats have to constantly maneuver to dodge the fire.

Unfortunately, during one such operation, one of the Ukrainian soldiers fell off the speed boat when it made a sharp turn. In the heat of the fight for survival, the crew could not afford to try to dodge cluster bombs and save the soldier simultaneously. The best bet was to deal with the Russians first and then rescue the soldier.

Screenshot from the video

In order to make sure that the soldier was not lost, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone operator started tracking down the drifting soldier with thermal cameras. The fighter jet could not get close to the boat for fear of being shot down, just like the previous one, so soon, the jet ran out of ammunition without successfully hitting the boat, and the threat disappeared.

Screenshot from the video

Nonetheless, the rescue mission turned out to be much more difficult than expected because Russians continued sending one fighter jet after another to hunt down the Ukrainian boat crew, so the moment the boats tried to get closer to the soldier, they were chased by the jets.

The rescue operation continued for 12 hours until the Russians gave up. The soldier spent 12 hours in the middle of the Black Sea until he was eventually rescued.

The fact that the special operators managed to survive operating so close to Crimea and fighting off fighter jets while simultaneously filming everything with reconnaissance drones once again demonstrates that Ukrainians greatly improved their control over the Black Sea

Screenshot from the video

This had the biggest impact on the Russian forces in the western part of the Kherson region. As Russians here are virtually surrounded, Ukrainians are constantly destroying Russian bases on this isolated peninsula. Only in August Ukrainians destroyed two bases and multiple air defense and radiolocation systems, and over the last week, Ukrainians conducted at least three more successful strikes.

Screenshot from the video

The target of the first HIMARS strike became a Russian base in Sadove.

Screenshot from the video

The target of the second strike became yet another air defense system.

Screenshot from the video

And the third target became one of the most advanced and expensive radar systems Predel-E, which costs almost a quarter of a billion dollars, and an electronic warfare system Layer-2.

Screenshot from the video

By the way, this is exactly where the Ukrainians destroyed the Russian boat today from a Bayraktar.

Based on such geolocated videos, it seems like Ukrainians gained complete freedom of movement in the air above the western part of the Kherson region and, by extension, the western shore of Crimea, despite the best Russian efforts to prevent it.

Screenshot from the video

Recently released footage shows how Russians saw one Ukrainian reconnaissance drone and sent 2 helicopters to chase it and shoot it down. The helicopters even bumped several times into the drone but never managed to shoot it down. After a long chase, the drone operator managed to escape and return the drone basically intact.

Screenshot from the video

Such a high freedom of movement in the air has already brought Russians a lot of trouble. Recently, Russian analysts stated that Ukrainians started launching their drone attacks on Crimea directly via Kherson.

They concluded that Ukrainians are now capable of developing new trajectories in the heart of Crimea, increasing the chances of repeating the series of devastating strikes on the Russian bases and logistical centers.

And, on top of that, some sources mentioned that Ukrainians started exploiting this weakness by conducting marine operations on the Kinburn peninsula.

Screenshot from the video

Such a setting leaves Russians in a position where they don’t know what to expect next.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts