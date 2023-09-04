ISW: Ukrainians continued to advance on two sectors of the front on 3 September

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and near Bakhmut and reportedly advanced on 3 September, the Institute for the Study of War said in its daily report.

Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations in the Melitopol direction (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast), the Ukrainian General Staff reported.

Geolocation footage released on 2 and 3 September indicates that Ukrainian forces control the southern part of the village of Klishchiivka.

ISW states that Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said that Russian troops devoted 60 percent of their time and resources to establishing a series of defensive positions that Ukrainian forces have now broken through, and only 20 percent each to the next two positions further south.

Analysts note that this series of Russian defensive positions consists of interconnected Russian trenches and dugouts protected by anti-tank ditches and dense minefields. Tarnavsky’s statement confirms ISW’s previous observation that Russian forces may not have conducted similarly sophisticated training in the following series of defensive lines, particularly for the density of minefields.

According to ISW, the Russian military appears to be conducting large-scale recruitment through covert mobilization, although the training and deployment of these new troops remains uncertain.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said on 3 September that 280,000 people have signed contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry since the beginning of 2023.

The level of training and combat experience of these military personnel is probably varying, as the Russian military advertises contracts of a few months to two years,” the Institute noted.

