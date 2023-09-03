Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine blows up cafe used by Russian soldiers as ammo depot

byOlena Mukhina
03/09/2023
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
On 2 September, Ukraine blew up a cafe used by Russian occupiers as an ammunition depot in the village of Kinsky Rozdory, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast of southern Ukraine, said the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

According to him, the invaders were staying in a cafe when the explosion occurred, UkrInform reported.

“The place, where they were eating, had been set up by traitors,” he said.

Fedorov further explained that the cafe owner not only provided catering services to the occupiers but also converted the building into an ammunition depot.

As a result of the explosion, Russian soldiers were eliminated, and their equipment, as well as the equipment of collaborators, was destroyed, he noted.

