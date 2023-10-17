Ukraine’s losses from Russia’s destruction of Kakhovka dam surpass $11 billion

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers and the UN assess the damages from the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) destruction to be over $11 billion, with the energy and housing sectors suffering the most significant direct damage, according to the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report jointly prepared by the Government of Ukraine and the United Nations.

The study reveals that direct damages to infrastructure and assets were around $2.79 billion in direct damage to infrastructure and other assets, totaling over $11 billion in losses, with environmental repercussions expected to be particularly long-lasting.

Both the energy and housing sectors experienced the heaviest direct damages, with energy losses at $1.26 billion and housing damages surpassing $1.1 billion.

Following the principles of a “Build Back Better” approach, the PDNA approximates the complete recovery and rebuilding demands to be around $5.04 billion, with an immediate/short-term necessity of $1.82 billion.

The occupying Russian Federation forces destroyed the Kakhovka HPP dam around 02:50 on 6 June 2023 amid the Ukrainian liberation of left-bank Kherson Oblast. The act of dam destruction qualifies as a war crime and could also be regarded as ecocide.

