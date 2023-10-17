Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine’s losses from Russia’s destruction of Kakhovka dam surpass $11 billion

The Kakhovka dam’s destruction by Russia in Ukraine led to losses surpassing $11 billion, as per a joint UN-Ukraine report detailing significant damages, especially in the energy and housing sectors.
byYuri Zoria
17/10/2023
1 minute read
Breached Kakhovka Dam. Photo: Energoatom’s Telegram channel
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers and the UN assess the damages from the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) destruction to be over $11 billion, with the energy and housing sectors suffering the most significant direct damage, according to the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report jointly prepared by the Government of Ukraine and the United Nations.

The study reveals that direct damages to infrastructure and assets were around $2.79 billion in direct damage to infrastructure and other assets, totaling over $11 billion in losses, with environmental repercussions expected to be particularly long-lasting.

Both the energy and housing sectors experienced the heaviest direct damages, with energy losses at $1.26 billion and housing damages surpassing $1.1 billion. 

Following the principles of a “Build Back Better” approach, the PDNA approximates the complete recovery and rebuilding demands to be around $5.04 billion, with an immediate/short-term necessity of $1.82 billion.

The occupying Russian Federation forces destroyed the Kakhovka HPP dam around 02:50 on 6 June 2023 amid the Ukrainian liberation of left-bank Kherson Oblast. The act of dam destruction qualifies as a war crime and could also be regarded as ecocide.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts