Kakhovka Dam was built to withstand nuclear strike, couldn’t be destroyed from outside – Ukrhydroproject engineering company

Breached Kakhovka Dam. Photo: Energoatom's Telegram channel
The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant could not have been destroyed by an outside strike, and Russia lies claiming that Ukraine has destroyed it, Ukrhydroproject says.
The Ukrhydroproject is Ukraine’s largest engineering company in the fields of hydropower and water management construction.
Ukrhydroproject’s key points are as follows:
- Kakhovka HPP was designed and built to withstand a nuclear strike from the outside.
- Most likely, the dam itself and the hydroelectric power plant building, where the hydroelectric power generating units were installed, were mined from the inside.
- The fact that it was the hydroelectric power plant building that was blown up indicates that the Russians wanted to destroy the entire hydroelectric power plant as a power facility (not only breach the dam, – Ed.).
- It is possible to rebuild the hydroelectric power plant. This issue will be addressed after the de-occupation of the territories.
