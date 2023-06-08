Ukraine maintains upper hand along the front as Russian forces seek to regain initiative – British intel

Situation in Ukraine as of 8 June 2023. Two Donetsk's Mariivka are marked with blue pointers, Mariinka is marked with a red rectangle. Deepstatemap.

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says the operational situation in Ukraine is “highly complex,” with intense battles across various sectors and Ukraine maintaining the upper hand, while Russian forces attempt to launch offensives, including an unsuccessful attack led by Chechen units on Mariinka near Donetsk.

The Ministry tweeted:

“Amidst a highly complex operational picture, heavy fighting continues along multiple sectors of the front. In most areas Ukraine holds the initiative.”

“Russian forces are likely still being ordered to return to the offensive as soon as possible: Chechen units have led an unsuccessful attempt to take the town of [Mariinka], near Donetsk city, where the front line has changed little since 2015” (the original report mentions Mariivka, but Donetsk oblast’s both Mariivkas far behind the frontline in the Ukraine-controlled territory, while Kadyrov’s units were recently spotted in Mariinka, an embattled Donetsk suburb, – Ed.).

“Through 07 June 2023, flood levels continued to rise in the lower Dnipro, following the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam, but will likely start to recede during 08 June 2023. Shelling has complicated some attempts to evacuate displaced civilians from inundated areas.”

Tags: Kakhovka Dam, Mariinka, Russian invasion of Ukraine