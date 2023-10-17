Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Zelenskyy confirms use of ATACMS missiles by Ukraine’s forces

“My special gratitude today goes to the US. Our agreements with President Biden are being fulfilled. They are being fulfilled very accurately – ATACMS have proven themselves,” Zelenskyy said.
Iryna Voichuk
17/10/2023
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his video address on 9 September 2023. Photo: screenshot from a video by Telegram/Zelenskyy Official
In his evening address on 17 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian forces had deployed American-provided ATACMS long-range missiles.

While thanking partners for aid, Zelenskyy added: “My special gratitude today goes to the US. Our agreements with President Biden are being fulfilled. They are being fulfilled very accurately – ATACMS have proven themselves.

Earlier today, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine had struck Russian forces with ATACMS missiles, marking their first usage on the battlefield.

