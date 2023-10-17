Zelenskyy confirms use of ATACMS missiles by Ukraine’s forces

In his evening address on 17 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian forces had deployed American-provided ATACMS long-range missiles.

Footage of Ukraine's first launch of long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian positions.

📹https://t.co/uRmISEpi9x pic.twitter.com/9DgJc7ARr2 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 17, 2023

While thanking partners for aid, Zelenskyy added: “My special gratitude today goes to the US. Our agreements with President Biden are being fulfilled. They are being fulfilled very accurately – ATACMS have proven themselves.”

Today, the Ukrainian parliament passed the bill on politically exposed persons, which is required for our EU accession talks. Our goal is to open them this year. We’re doing our part and will complete it. The political decision of EU leaders to open the talks will thereafter be… pic.twitter.com/fCLp1WwNuy — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 17, 2023

Earlier today, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine had struck Russian forces with ATACMS missiles, marking their first usage on the battlefield.

