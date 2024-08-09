Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine seeks US approval for ATACMS use in Kursk offensive

Ukraine has asked the US to permit the use of long-range ATACMS missiles to target Russian airfields retaliating against Ukraine’s ongoing incursion into Kursk Oblast, WP says.
byYuri Zoria
09/08/2024
2 minute read
ukraine seeks us approval atacms use kursk offensive missile launch lockheed martin mfc-atacms-block-1a-unitary-02-hjpgpc-adaptive1280medium
ATACMS missile launch. Photo: Lockheed Martin
Ukraine seeks US approval for ATACMS use in Kursk offensive

on 8 August 2024, Ukrainian officials have asked Washington to permit the use of long-range US ATACMS missiles to target airfields that Russia is using to retaliate against the ongoing incursion in the Kursk region.

An adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Washington Post that this request, if approved, could allow Kyiv to maintain its hold on a portion of Kursk Oblast for an extended period.

This will give them the leverage they need for negotiations with Russia — this is what it’s all about,” the official stated.

The request comes amidst Ukraine’s ongoing offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which has been active since 6 August. Ukrainian military took control of up to several hundred square kilometers in the area of Sudzha, a Russian town located a few kilometers from Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast.

The Biden administration has not objected to the incursion, with Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh stating on 8 August that it conforms with a May policy change allowing Ukrainian commanders to pursue targets in Russia if Russian forces are preparing to launch attacks into Ukraine.

While the Biden administration has not yet responded to the ATACMS use request, it has previously allowed Ukraine to use donated weapons to preempt or intercept attacks originating from Russia in the border areas.

WP says analysts suggest that Ukraine may be seeking to gain leverage for future negotiations with Russia, while the offensive could be aimed at diverting Russian troops from other areas of the front, particularly the eastern Donetsk Oblast where Ukraine has been losing ground in recent months.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts