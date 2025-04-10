“Constant contest”: Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi confirms electronic warfare can redirect Russian guided bombs

For the first time, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has officially confirmed that electronic warfare (EW) systems are effectively disrupting Russian guided bombs, LB.ua reports.

In the first three months of 2025 alone, Russia dropped over 10,577 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, marking an increase from previous months.

“We have a sufficient number of EW systems that interfere with the guidance of enemy guided bombs. A bomb might be flying in one direction and suddenly change course. This is a constant contest — between control systems and EW, much like the competition between drones and EW systems,” said Syrskyi.

Defense Express has explained that EW systems do not physically destroy the bombs, but disable their targeting by jamming the satellite navigation used for guidance. As a result, the bomb loses orientation and misses its target.

Russia has tried to counter this by upgrading its Unified Gliding and Correction Modules (UMPK) with advanced Kometa-M antennas, increasing the number of signal receivers from 4 to 12. However, these enhancements have not produced significant improvements in accuracy.

Because guided bombs are launched from high altitudes and long distances, Ukrainian EW systems have more time to interfere with their navigation. The longer the UMPK module is denied GPS coordinates, the greater the deviation from its intended path. However, even slight deviations can be insufficient when targeting densely populated urban areas, UNIAN reports.

Currently, Ukraine anticipates further Russian technical adaptations. In 2025, Russia plans to produce 75,000 aerial bombs equipped with glide and correction modules.