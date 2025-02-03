Ukraine unveils land drone with 10 m retractable mast for comms relay, EW

Ukrainian defense company Robotized Complexes has unveiled a new ground robotic system called Plushch or Ivy, featuring a 10-meter retractable mast designed to carry communications relay and electronic warfare systems, Militarnyi reports.

Over the past year, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense approved 57 ground drones for use by the Army. Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

Militarnyi says the autonomous land drone utilizes a tracked platform that provides good mobility while maintaining silent operation through its electric-hydraulic drive. The system can be controlled remotely from several kilometers away.

According to Militarnyi, the system can independently deploy and begin operations within 80 seconds, and return to its transport position in 60 seconds.

The Plushch weighs 775 kg with its 10-meter mast and can achieve a maximum speed of 9 km/h with an operational range of 40 km. Communication with operators is maintained at a reported range of up to 10 km in open terrain or 3 km in rough terrain. The robotic system requires 1-2 operators who control the drone through a video channel from an optical module.

Militarnyi reports that Robotized Complexes is already supplying the Defense Forces with a logistics ground drone called Murakha based on the same tracked platform, capable of carrying up to 1 ton of cargo and evacuating wounded personnel. The company has also developed a mobile firing point called Bohomol, equipped with a 12.7 mm machine gun turret.

Related: