Ukraine unveils land drone with 10 m retractable mast for comms relay, EW

Ukrainian defense company Robotized Complexes has unveiled a new ground robotic system called Plushch or Ivy, featuring a 10-meter retractable mast designed to carry communications relay and electronic warfare systems, Militarnyi reports.
Militarnyi says the autonomous land drone utilizes a tracked platform that provides good mobility while maintaining silent operation through its electric-hydraulic drive. The system can be controlled remotely from several kilometers away.
According to Militarnyi, the system can independently deploy and begin operations within 80 seconds, and return to its transport position in 60 seconds.
The Plushch weighs 775 kg with its 10-meter mast and can achieve a maximum speed of 9 km/h with an operational range of 40 km. Communication with operators is maintained at a reported range of up to 10 km in open terrain or 3 km in rough terrain. The robotic system requires 1-2 operators who control the drone through a video channel from an optical module.
Militarnyi reports that Robotized Complexes is already supplying the Defense Forces with a logistics ground drone called Murakha based on the same tracked platform, capable of carrying up to 1 ton of cargo and evacuating wounded personnel. The company has also developed a mobile firing point called Bohomol, equipped with a 12.7 mm machine gun turret.
Related:
- Russia equips decoy Gerbera drones with explosive payloads
- Forbes: Ukraine deploys FPV drones as stealth roadside bombs to strike Russian convoys
- Forbes: Ukraine’s new long-range drones capable of round-trip bombing missions
- Russia’s Ryazan oil depot on fire for second time in days (video)
- Forbes: Ukraine, Russia hunt “invisible” fiber-optic drones with microphones, infrared lasers
- Ukraine debuts new drones in Smolensk plant strike, says military expert
- Forbes: Russian forces stage Groundhog Day under Ukrainian drones in Kursk