Russian Forces capture Novoselydivka and Petrivka in Donetsk Oblast, advance in Kharkiv – Deep State

The Russian military has intensified its offensive near ten settlements in Donetsk Oblast while capturing two strategic locations in the oblast.
byMaria Tril
27/11/2024
2 minute read
pokrovsk direction
The map shows the situation in the Pokrovsk direction, Donetsk Oblast, as of 27 Nov. 2024. Credit: Deep State Map
Russian Forces capture Novoselydivka and Petrivka in Donetsk Oblast, advance in Kharkiv – Deep State

DeepState analysts reported that the Russia occupied Novoselydivka on the Kurakhove front and Petrivka on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast during the night of 27 November.

The Russian military has shown significant activity in multiple locations in Donetsk Oblast, in particular, in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions.

Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine, located at the intersection of vital road and rail supply routes. This makes it essential for the movement of troops, provisions, and ammunition across the eastern front. Control over Pokrovsk would severely disrupt Ukrainian supply lines, complicating their ability to defend other territories in Donetsk Oblast and potentially allowing Russian forces to advance deeper into Ukraine.

The analysts also noted Russian advances near Novomlynsk and Kruhlyakivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces intensified their offensive operations near Zhovte, Pustynka, Pushkine, Rozdolne, Rozlyv, Veselyi Hai, Rivnepil, Sontsivka, Berestky, and Kurakhove.

This follows earlier Russian territorial gains in the oblast. DeepState reported the occupation of Dalne on the Kurakhove front on 22 November, and Nova Illinka’s capture on 20 November.

According to Reuters, as of 26 November, Russian forces set a weekly record for territorial gains since early 2022, advancing across 235 square kilometers.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also reported on 26 November that the Russian military’s territorial gains have shown a notable acceleration in recent months, though still significantly slower than the initial stages of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces have captured 574 square kilometers since November 1, 2024, averaging approximately 22 square kilometers per day. This rate stands in stark contrast to the early months of the invasion, when Russian forces were gaining around 1,265 square kilometers daily in March 2022.

