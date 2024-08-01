Reuters: US to continue supplying Ukraine with military aid amid Russian advances

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that the US is concerned about the progress of Russian occupation forces in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after the Russians failed to capture Kharkiv, their main target shifted towards eastern Ukraine, with the Pokrovsk front becoming their priority today.

He noted that the response to such developments on the front should be new military aid packages from partners and strengthened air defense systems.

“Austin said the United States was concerned also about advances by Russia in Ukraine, to which US security assistance would continue,” the media report said.

At the same time, he said he was encouraged by Ukraine’s ability to recruit more people to beef up its own ranks.

“I applaud what the Ukrainians continue to do to make sure that they can hold their own. The Ukrainians are very determined people,” Austin stated.

Earlier, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian forces suffered approximately 579,490 casualties since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, with 1,370 losses in the last 24 hours alone.

In July, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that Russian losses in the war against Ukraine were three times higher than Ukrainian losses and even higher in some areas.

