Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Reuters: US to continue supplying Ukraine with military aid amid Russian advances

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has expressed concern over the progress of Russian occupation forces in Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
01/08/2024
2 minute read
us defense secretary austin reaffirms restrictions ukraine's use american weapons russia lloyd briefing wahington after online meeting ukraine defene contact group 20 may 2024 xostapyarysh austin-defense-secretary-us
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a briefing in Wahington after the online meeting of the Ukraine Defene Contact Group on 20 May 2024. Photo: X/@OstapYarysh
Reuters: US to continue supplying Ukraine with military aid amid Russian advances

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that the US is concerned about the progress of Russian occupation forces in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after the Russians failed to capture Kharkiv, their main target shifted towards eastern Ukraine, with the Pokrovsk front becoming their priority today.

He noted that the response to such developments on the front should be new military aid packages from partners and strengthened air defense systems.

“Austin said the United States was concerned also about advances by Russia in Ukraine, to which US security assistance would continue,” the media report said.

At the same time, he said he was encouraged by Ukraine’s ability to recruit more people to beef up its own ranks.

“I applaud what the Ukrainians continue to do to make sure that they can hold their own. The Ukrainians are very determined people,” Austin stated.

Earlier, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian forces suffered approximately 579,490 casualties since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, with 1,370 losses in the last 24 hours alone.

Russian forces lose more than 35,000 troops in July, as per Ukrainian military estimations

In July, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that Russian losses in the war against Ukraine were three times higher than Ukrainian losses and even higher in some areas.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts