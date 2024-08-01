Russian forces lose more than 35,000 troops in July, as per Ukrainian military estimations

On 1 August, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian forces have suffered approximately 579,490 casualties since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, with 1,370 losses in the last 24 hours alone.

Russia's estimated losses as of day 890 of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including over 1,300 personnel, 33 artillery systems, 9 tanks, and 42 armored vehicles in the past day, reports the Ukrainian Army's General Staff. pic.twitter.com/7hBixnCRke — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 1, 2024

As of 1 July, the total losses of Russia’s personnel, according to the General Staff’s estimations, amounted to 543,810, which means that Moscow lost 35,680 soldiers in a month, RFE/RL says.

Both Russia and Ukraine have been reluctant to disclose information about their war losses. Russia’s last official statement on casualties came in September 2022, when they reported 5,937 deaths. In February 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 31,000 Ukrainian military personnel perished since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated in an interview with The Guardian on 24 July that Russian losses in the war against Ukraine were three times higher than Ukrainian losses, and even higher in some areas.

On May 31, British intelligence estimated that the total number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) since the beginning of the invasion had likely reached 500,000.

Related: