Ukraine destroys 44 Russian artillery systems, 15 tanks, 40 armored vehicles over last day

Over the past day, 104 combat clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian troops occurred on the front lines, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russians conducted seven missile and 108 aerial strikes and 120 times shelled Ukrainian positions and civilian areas from multiple launch rocket systems.

The General Staff said Russian losses in personnel total 1320 individuals. Additionally, Russians lost 15 tanks, 40 armored vehicles, 55 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, an air defense system, 42 unmanned aerial vehicles, 64 vehicles, and nine units of special equipment.

During the past day, Bilopillia, Kostiantynivka, Sadky in Sumy Oblast; Vesele, Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast; Lyman, Verkhniokamyanske, Druzhba, Spirne, Kalynove, Umanske, Bohoiavlenske in Donetsk Oblast, were hit by aviation strikes.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces thwarted 24 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, and Umanske in Donetsk Oblast.

The Ukrainian air defense and missile units struck a command post, a fuel depot, a surface-to-air missile system, a radar station, and 18 areas of Russian personnel concentration.

On 10 May, Russian forces launched an offensive on Kharkiv Oblast. White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said the US is actively working to supply Ukraine with weapons to repel the Russian attack, Reuters reported.

“It is certainly possible that the Russians are setting themselves up for a larger assault on Kharkiv,” John Kirby told reporters at the White House briefing, adding that there are concerning signs that Russia appears to be preparing to use long-range fire within range of Kharkiv.

The US has already approved a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine following intensified Russian assaults on Kharkiv Oblast.

Read more: