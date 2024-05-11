Ukrainian military: Russian troops capture villages in Kharkiv as battlefield expands

The Ukrainian analytical group DeepState map indicates that the battlefield in Kharkiv Oblast has expanded.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported early the morning of 11 May repelling attacks near the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukiantsi, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, and Pleten’ivka.

Russian forces occupied several villages difficult to defend, but the defensive line was not breached, according to the Hostri Kartuzy unit of the National Guard.

The fighters state that battles are now significantly less active than yesterday, on 10 May, when Russian forces started a new offensive in this direction.

Over the past day, 30 populated areas of Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, and Russian aviation struck more than a dozen cities and villages in the oblast, Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said.

Due to the Russian shelling of the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv district, a 53-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were injured. In the village of Cherkasski Tyshky, Kharkiv district, a 55-year-old man was killed due to Russian shelling.

Due to intensified attacks on Vovchansk, the Russian military injured a 52-year-old and a 42-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman and killed two. Over 1,700 residents were evacuated from districts in the oblast, which border with Russia, Syniehubov said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported on the evening of 10 May that Russian troops were trying to advance in Kharkiv Oblast.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier on 10 May that Russian troops tried “to expand operations against Ukraine.” He said, “Currently, forces are being reinforced in the Kharkiv direction and along the border with Russia.”

Ukrainian media, Ukrainska Pravda, reported, citing sources in Ukraine’s military, that Russian occupying forces captured four border villages in the Kharkiv Oblast on 10 May. In particular, Striliche, Krasne, Pylna, and Borysivka.

