2 children among 14 casualties in Russian strike on Ukrainian shopping center

Russia attacked Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, amid ongoing Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
Yevheniia Martyniuk
10/08/2024
1 minute read
2 children among 14 casualties in Russian strike on Ukrainian shopping center
Aftermath of the Russian strike on Kostyantynivka, Donetsk Oblast., 9 August, 2024. Photo: Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.
2 children among 14 casualties in Russian strike on Ukrainian shopping center

Two children, girls aged 9 and 11, have been confirmed dead following Friday’s Russian missile strike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office reports. 

Russia attacked Kostiantynivka on 9 August, concurrent with a Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast ongoing since 6 August. Kursk Oblast reports active combat, widespread panic, and disorderly evacuations.

“Forensic examinations are underway to identify six more individuals, including possibly one child,” the statement reads.

The attack, which targeted a shopping center, killed 14 people and injured over 40. Preliminary reports suggest Russia used a Kh-38 missile, a short-range, high-precision air-to-surface weapon with a 250 kg warhead.

2 children among 14 casualties in Russian strike on Ukrainian shopping center
Aftermath of the Russian strike on Kostyantynivka, Donetsk Oblast., 9 August, 2024. Photo: Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.

The strike devastated not only the shopping center and its large supermarket but also destroyed or damaged a post office, smaller shops, four private homes, and a car wash. Emergency services continue their rescue and recovery efforts at the site.

Adopted by Russian forces in 2012, the Kh-38 missile is designed to engage various targets, including armored vehicles and ships, with a range of 3 to 40 km.

Ukrainian authorities stress that casualty figures may rise as the situation develops.

