Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine deploys 200,000 drones monthly to counter 5-to-1 Russian infantry advantage near Pokrovsk, WSJ reports

Along the 600-mile eastern front, surveillance drones police the battlespace while explosive UAVs target advancing Russian soldiers, marking a shift where Ukrainian infantry only engage enemies who slip past the aerial defense screen near Pokrovsk.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
09/02/2025
2 minute read
Ukraine deploys 200,000 monthly drones to counter 5-to-1 Russian infantry advantage near Pokrovsk, WSJ reports
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone on the frontline. Photo: General Staff via Facebook
Ukraine deploys 200,000 drones monthly to counter 5-to-1 Russian infantry advantage near Pokrovsk, WSJ reports

In the flat farmlands and shattered mining towns of eastern Ukraine, the war has become a contest between Russian foot soldiers and Ukrainian explosive drones, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Surveillance drones now police the 600-mile front line, having all but entirely replaced human reconnaissance, with explosive drones dispatched to pick off advancing Russian soldiers while larger ones drop bomblets on enemy positions. Ukrainian infantry only fire their weapons when Russians slip past this unmanned aerial vehicle phalanx.

Nearly three years into the war, Ukraine’s eastern defenders are fighting an asymmetric battle where advanced technology meets critical manpower shortages, with forces outnumbered at least 5-to-1 along most of the eastern front.

“Drones can’t replace men,” a battalion commander told the WSJ, explaining that while drones “can disrupt an enemy attack,” they cannot “fully stop it.”

The situation around Pokrovsk illustrates the evolving nature of modern warfare, where Ukraine is producing approximately 200,000 drones monthly to combat Russian advances.

The effectiveness of this drone-centric strategy is evident in the account of “Munin,” a senior lieutenant commanding an aerial drone battalion from Ukraine’s 60th Mechanized Brigade. His unit regularly launches at least 60 first-person-view (FPV) drones daily, compared to just 15 a year ago. However, despite inflicting significant casualties on Russian forces, the technological advantage hasn’t been enough to halt the enemy’s progress fully.

The human cost of the conflict remains stark. One 25-year-old infantry platoon commander revealed that within a month of his brigade’s arrival in the Pokrovsk area, “80% of the infantry had been injured or killed and were no longer fit to fight.” The situation is further complicated by the quality of reinforcements, with most new arrivals being recent conscripts in their 40s and 50s with limited combat experience.

“There’s a shortage in every position, especially in the infantry,” Major “Barracuda” of the 68th Jaeger Brigade said.

The lack of time to properly train new recruits has created additional pressures on the defending forces.

While drones have revolutionized battlefield surveillance and tactical strikes, traditional infantry remains crucial, particularly in urban environments where buildings provide cover from aerial observation. Ukrainian commanders estimate they would need ten times their current troop numbers to halt Russian advances in the region effectively.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts