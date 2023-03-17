Russians destroy apartment block in Donetsk’s Avdiivka with cruise missile

Russians destroy apartment block in Donetsk’s Avdiivka with cruise missile

Apartment block in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, hit by a Russian missile on the morning of 17 March 2023. Source 

Latest news Ukraine

On the morning of 17 March 2023, a whole section of a residential high-rise building in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast was destroyed in a Russian missile attack.

Avdiivka City Military Administration Head Vitalii Barabash reported it on Telegram, saying that Russians hit the apartment block presumably with an air-based Kh-59 cruise missile.

Apartment block in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, hit by a Russian missile on the morning of 17 March 2023. Source ~

Apartment block in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, hit by a Russian missile on the morning of 17 March 2023. Source

According to Barabash, people were still living there, while the details about possible victims of the attack weren’t immediately available.

Apartment block in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, hit by a Russian missile on the morning of 17 March 2023. Source ~

Apartment block in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, hit by a Russian missile on the morning of 17 March 2023. Source

“There is no excuse for these war criminals. All of them will surely receive a fair punishment. After all, there are specific names behind each attack and each of such crimes,” he wrote.

Read also:

Russians hit center of Kramatorsk, damaging 6 high-rise buildings: at least 1 civilian killed, 3 injured

Russia launched 821 missiles against Ukraine over past five months – Ukraine’s Defence Minister

Kharkiv is under Russian missile attack

Russia targets Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in nighttime missile attack, air defenses shot down 16 of 36 missiles (updated)

 

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: , , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags