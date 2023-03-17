Russians destroy apartment block in Donetsk’s Avdiivka with cruise missile

Apartment block in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, hit by a Russian missile on the morning of 17 March 2023. Source

On the morning of 17 March 2023, a whole section of a residential high-rise building in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast was destroyed in a Russian missile attack.

Avdiivka City Military Administration Head Vitalii Barabash reported it on Telegram, saying that Russians hit the apartment block presumably with an air-based Kh-59 cruise missile.

According to Barabash, people were still living there, while the details about possible victims of the attack weren’t immediately available.