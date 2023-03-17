Russians destroy apartment block in Donetsk’s Avdiivka with cruise missile

Apartment block in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, hit by a Russian missile on the morning of 17 March 2023. Source
Avdiivka City Military Administration Head Vitalii Barabash reported it on Telegram, saying that Russians hit the apartment block presumably with an air-based Kh-59 cruise missile.
According to Barabash, people were still living there, while the details about possible victims of the attack weren’t immediately available.
“There is no excuse for these war criminals. All of them will surely receive a fair punishment. After all, there are specific names behind each attack and each of such crimes,” he wrote.
Tags: Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, Kh-59, Russia's war crimes, Russian missile attacks