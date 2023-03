In the morning, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the center of the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, as a result of which one person was killed, Head of Donetsk Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

According to operational information, six high-rise buildings were damaged.

As a result of the shelling, one person died, at least three were injured. Currently, law enforcement officers and rescuers are working at the scene of the attack.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Russian missile attacks, Russian missile strikes