Russians used X-101 cruise missiles produced in the last quarter of 2022 to attack Ukraine’s power grid on 29 November

Russian strategic bomber TU-95. Source: Defense Express

It became known that Russians used at least one Soviet-designed X-101 cruise missile produced in the last quarter of 2022 to attack Ukraine’s power grid on 29 November. Several other missiles used in the attacks were also produced in 2022, the Ukrainian outlet Defense Express writes, referring to its own sources.

It remains unclear whether Russia has already exhausted its cruise missiles stockpile and uses missiles immediately taken from the conveyor. The news at the same time proves Russia continues producing its cruise missiles.

However, the speed of the production is times slower than the intensity of Russian attacks against the Ukrainian power grid. If the calculations of Ukrainian officials were correct, the current missiles available in Russia allow only one or two more massive attacks. Also, under the current speed of production, Russia can produce missiles for one massive attack within around 3 months.

Russia has already launched 10 massive missile attacks against the Ukrainian power grid since September 2022. The Ukrainian air defense intercepted the majority of the missiles with increased efficiency but still, nearly 50% of Ukraine’s energy systems were damaged.

According to Ukraine’s officials, Russia is currently producing about 15 Kh-101 missiles per month.

Four enemies of the russian missile arsenal:

brilliant Ukrainian air defense forces; inept russian missile forces; sanctions;

time.

Let's demilitarize the terrorist state to live in peace! pic.twitter.com/ndttmXCc22 — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 22, 2022

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: cruise missiles, Russian missile strikes