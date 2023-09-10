Ukraine’s intel: Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles manufactured this year

In August 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles manufactured in the third quarter of this year, Vadym Skybytskyi, Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said during a meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), Interfax-Ukraine reported.

According to Skybytskyi, in 2022, Russia completely switched its economy to a military mode to increase the production of high-tech weapons. Skybytskyi said that since May 2023, Russia used missiles manufactured this year during its missile strikes against Ukraine.

“What is produced at their [Russian – ed] enterprises immediately goes to the army and is immediately used against our country,” Skybytskyi said.

According to Skybytskyi, during the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih (southeastern Ukraine) in May 2023, Russia launched the missiles manufactured in April 2023.

To stop Russian missile attacks, it is necessary to neutralize the production of such weaponry, Skybytskyi said.

“Here we are working together with the international community because there are many aspects, which include international sanctions on the supply of relevant components used in the production of Russian missiles,” Skybytskyi said.

It is utterly important to cut off all supply channels of spare parts used by Russia to produce weapons through other countries, primarily through those countries that have not joined international sanctions, Skybytskyi explained.

Ukraine reserves the right to target and destroy all Russian enterprises that produce deadly weapons, Skybytskyi said. According to Ukraine’s intelligence, the entire Russian state is currently involved in the war against Ukraine.

“This includes the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and powerful mobilization measures. They [Russia – ed.] have mobilized 310,000 servicemen within three months, who have already joined the Russian armed forces,” Skybytskyi claimed.

Skybytkyi also commented on Russia’s extensive use of drones to hit targets in Ukraine, saying that it is difficult to carry out any offensive operations because modern reconnaissance drones allow getting information from the battlefield “very quickly.”

A drone needs only two or three minutes to spot a column of tanks. An artillery unit would get information about the movement of such tanks in several minutes, Skybytskyi said.

“Two or three minutes later, and they [the Russians – ed.] will be ready to launch a strike. The decisions are made quickly. Within ten minutes strikes are launched,” Skybytskyi said, commenting how reconnaissance drones help Russian artillery to target Ukrainian armor on the battlefield.

Skybytskyi said that Ukraine also relies heavily on various types of unmanned aerial vehicles, and “none of the Ukrainian units go to the battlefield if they do not have their own drones.” Just one drone can help destroy equipment worth millions of dollars, Skybytskyi added.

