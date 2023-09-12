Reuters: Ukraine’s Antonov turns to drones in response to Russian invasion

Ukraine’s Antonov aircraft manufacturing and services company is expanding in drone making, a presentation by the country’s umbrella defense group Ukroboronprom seen by Reuters shows. This strategic shift comes in response to Russia’s invasion and aims to diversify Antonov’s primary cargo plane business.
Drones manufactured and adapted in Ukraine play a significant part in the war and Antonov’s previously undisclosed move aligns with Ukraine’s aspirations to establish itself as a prominent global hub for drone technology, boosted by investment in a sector that has grown dramatically since early 2022.
The company’s new drone center was opened “with the aim of enhancing unmanned systems manufacturing capabilities and providing support to private unmanned systems manufacturers in terms of expertise and services,” according to Ukroboronprom’s presentation made to officials in Washington in June.
Despite Reuters’ inquiries, Antonov has not provided any comments regarding the new center or its expansion plans in the drone sector.
Read also:
- Ukraine eyes grounded Russian cargo planes in Canada, Germany as asset seizures stall
- Ukraine arrested the former director & managers of Antonov state enterprise for obstructing preparation for war which led to the destruction of Mriya plane
- Minister: UAVs from “Army of drones” project targeted 201 pieces of Russian equipment within one week
- Ukraine’s Defense Ministry approves innovative drone with AI elements for mass production
- Ukrainian drones attack Russian military aircraft in Russia’s Kursk – media
- WP: Russia aims for thousands of drones by 2025
- Ukraine initiates sanctions against Russia’s Lantset and Orlan UAV manufacturer￼