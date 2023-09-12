Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Reuters: Ukraine’s Antonov turns to drones in response to Russian invasion

Antonov, Ukraine’s aircraft firm, is branching into drones following Russia’s invasion, aiming to both diversify from cargo planes and position Ukraine as a top drone tech hub, Reuters says.
byYuri Zoria
12/09/2023
Then world’s largest aircraft An-225 Mriya operated by Antonov Company arriving in Leipzig, Germany in 2020. Photo: Antonov Company
Ukraine’s Antonov aircraft manufacturing and services company is expanding in drone making, a presentation by the country’s umbrella defense group Ukroboronprom seen by Reuters shows. This strategic shift comes in response to Russia’s invasion and aims to diversify Antonov’s primary cargo plane business.

Drones manufactured and adapted in Ukraine play a significant part in the war and Antonov’s previously undisclosed move aligns with Ukraine’s aspirations to establish itself as a prominent global hub for drone technology, boosted by investment in a sector that has grown dramatically since early 2022.

The company’s new drone center was opened “with the aim of enhancing unmanned systems manufacturing capabilities and providing support to private unmanned systems manufacturers in terms of expertise and services,” according to Ukroboronprom’s presentation made to officials in Washington in June.

Despite Reuters’ inquiries, Antonov has not provided any comments regarding the new center or its expansion plans in the drone sector. 

